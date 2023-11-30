Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thurs., November 30, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Transgender student rights

Students walked out of a Broward County high school to support trans rights. A transgender student played on the girls’ volleyball team, leading to school staff being investigated.

 

Global temps foreshadow future

The U.N. weather agency is warning of worrying trends that suggest increasing floods, wildfires, glacier melt, and heat waves in the future. The World Meteorological Organization warned that the average temperature for the year is up to only one-tenth of a degree under a target limit for the end of the century.

 

Henry Kissinger’s legacy

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died at the age of 100. He hadn’t been convicted of war crimes.

 

Native tribes recognized

Under a bill filed by a Pensacola Republican Representative, Florida would give state recognition to three Native American tribes in the Panhandle.

 

The future of dyslexia

Dyslexia affects 1 out of every 5 people. There’s a company using AI to help people with dyslexia.

 

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Corey Beltran
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

