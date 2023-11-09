The Scoop: Thurs., November 9, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Mother of gun violence victim

The funeral for 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel will take place tonight. 14 yr. old Elijah Wilson also died in the gunfire on Oct. 29th. In response to the shooting, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor blamed lax gun laws and Harrison’s mother agreed. You can hear this full interview on our website, wmnf.org.

Teacher fired for gender-neutral title

A Florida Virtual School physics teacher was fired last month for using a gender-neutral title in class. The school said the title violated a section of a Florida law signed in May, an expansion to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Florida Supreme Court ponders marijuana amendment

The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments yesterday over a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the recreational use of marijuana in the state. Upwards of 1 million Florida voters have signed petitions supporting the amendment. If the state Supreme Court signs off on the ballot, it will appear on the 2024 ballot, needing 60% voter approval to become law.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Sean Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF