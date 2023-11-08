Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Non-binary Florida teacher falls victim to “Don’t Say Gay” expansion law, fired for using ‘Mx.’ title

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
lgbt lgbtq
Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the Florida State Capitol, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida House Republicans advanced a bill, dubbed by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, rejecting criticism from Democrats who said the proposal demonizes LGBTQ people. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Listen:

A physics teacher at Florida Virtual School was fired last month for using a gender-neutral title in class. The school said the title violated a section of a Florida law signed in May, an expansion to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

AV Vary has been teaching for 15 years, and after a long journey of self-discovery, Vary, who uses they/them pronouns, discovered that they were non-binary. So Vary started using the gender-neutral title “Mx.”, as opposed to Missus.

“I talked to my principal about it at first, I let him know that I was doing it. And, he didn’t say anything at first, and then about a month later he told me he needed me to change it,”

Vary asked to use other gender-neutral titles:

“I was told that professor was not okay, Dr. was not okay for me because I didn’t have a Ph.D., but there are lots of people at FLVS who do use Dr., which, coincidentally, is also in violation of the same law I got disciplined for.”

But Vary refused to use Missus, a title they feel didn’t fit. So, after a long back and forth with HR, Vary was fired.

As far as Vary knows, no teachers or students complained.

This comes as Florida faces one of the worst teacher shortages in the country. Vary says, after their suspension, their students were divided into already over-burdened classes.

“All these teachers who already have full loads then had to take on my students. My students were divided amongst the rest of the physics team. That stinks, that absolutely stinks”

Vary is meeting with activist groups to take on their case. They have also filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

A Florida Virtual School spokesperson said that FLVS is obligated to follow Florida laws and regulations pertaining to public education.

 

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Iranian flag
Florida Senate passes bills to expand Iran sanctions and school security

The Florida Senate passed measures to expand sanctions against Iran...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Wed., November 8, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Cops called on librarians Books are being challenged in schools...

Hurricane Idalia
Florida Senate passes bill for Hurricane Idalia aid and funding for My Safe Florida Home

The bill providing $176 million to the My Safe Florida...

Seminole gambling
Parimutuels seek a halt to Florida online sports betting

The Seminole Tribe relaunched a sports betting app but attorneys...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
If you didn't rock your way to the Rolling Stones Tribute, you missed an awesome show! 🤘 The Jaggar Impersonation contest was next-level awesome, and the Raffle Prizes? 🔥 Pure fire! 🔥 Check out these snapshots of the epic performance – FOMO alert! 📸 Don't miss out on tickets to the next rockin' adventure! 🎸✨ #StonesTribute #RockOn #Events #community #wmnf Photo Credit: John M. 🎉 Celebrating our Best of the Bay success! 🌟 Shoutout to our amazing WMNF Hosts and Staff—and huge thank you to our listeners for making us finalists for Best Radio Station! 📻💪 Next year, we're going #FTW! 🚀🏆 Get ready for more tunes, banter, and radio awesomeness. Let's make 2024 our year to shine even brighter! ✨💫 #BestOfTheBay #WMNFWinningWave Happy #ThrowbackThursday 🎉 This blast from the past features the 2017 young scholarship winners on Art in Your Ear hosted by the Fabulous JoEllen Schilke! 🎨 Tune into her show every Friday 12-1pm! 📻 CLICK TO LISTEN ==> https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN 🎧 #ArtInYourEar #FlashbackFriday #wmnf Join us at Skipper’s Smokehouse November 4th as we present a tribute to The Rolling Stones’ greatest hits and the entire “Some Girls” album in celebration of Mick Jagger turning 80! 🎸🎂Rock the house with your Best Jagger impersonation! You don’t want to miss this show! CLICK FOR TICKETS==> https://fb.me/e/S2Xrhe5F #Events #wmnf #community #TheRollingStones #SomeGirls #MickJagger #80thBirthday #Tribute #SkippersSmokehouse #BestJaggerImpersonation Come explore WMNF's eclectic mix of music, news & community programming at our Open House Nov 5th! Hear from our passionate team, indulge in delicious food & discover why we ❤️ what we do! #WMNF #OpenHouse #DiscoverWMNF 🎶🎙️🗣️🎉 RSVP VIA COMMUNITY EVENTS IN LINKTREE!