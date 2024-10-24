The Scoop: Thurs. Oct. 24th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Hillsborough will investigate flooding

Hillsborough is investigating areas that rarely flood, this comes after a number of these areas flooded after Hurricane Helene and Milton.

Abortion rights advocates push back against Florida’s opposition to Amendment Four

Ron Desantis is traveling Florida telling people to vote no on Amendment 4, and advocates are pushing back.

Opponents say a hunting and fishing amendment is unnecessary

Fishing and Hunting are on the November ballot, though some say an amendment is unnecessary.

New hospital in an underserved area in Riverview

A brand new 260-million dollar hospital in Riverview has opened. WMNF toured the facility and report on what they found.

