Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Thurs. Oct. 24th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Sage Roberts
Share

Hillsborough will investigate flooding

Hillsborough is investigating areas that rarely flood, this comes after a number of these areas flooded after Hurricane Helene and Milton.

Abortion rights advocates push back against Florida’s opposition to Amendment Four

Ron Desantis is traveling Florida telling people to vote no on Amendment 4, and advocates are pushing back.

Opponents say a hunting and fishing amendment is unnecessary 

Fishing and Hunting are on the November ballot, though some say an amendment is unnecessary.

New hospital in an underserved area in Riverview

A brand new 260-million dollar hospital in Riverview has opened. WMNF toured the facility and report on what they found.

WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Amendment 2 opponents say measure is unnecessary

Florida voters are deciding on six amendments this November, including...

Two weeks after Hurricane Milton, many Florida communities are still flooded

Some rivers along interior Florida remain in major flood stage....

New AdventHealth facility in Riverview opens with surgeries and maternal care

Listen: A new $260 million hospital in Riverview opened its...

DeSantis slams Amendment Four; calls language a ‘bait and switch’

Additional reporting provided by WMNF’s Chris Young This November, voters...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎃This year's Halloween Ball was a spook-tacular success! 👻 A huge shoutout to the incredibly talented artists who brought the spooky vibes to life at New World Tampa! 🖤 We host this hauntingly fun event every year, complete with fresh themes and thrilling performances. If you missed out this time, don’t fret—there’s always next year! Mark your calendars, and we’ll see you at the next Halloween Ball! 🕸️✨ #wmnf #HalloweenBall2024 #NewWorldTampa #TampaEvents 📸 Credit: John Mazz This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in at 2pm for @thewanderinghours! This group plays a blend traditional folk music with modern vibes, creating an adventurous sound that feels both new and familiar. 🎶✨ Winning Best of the Bay two times this is a group that you don't want to miss! Watch live on Facebook, or listen on 88.5 FM on your radio dial or the WMNF app! 🎻 #FolkMusic #AltCountry #ModernFolk #Bluegrass #wmnf #TheWanderingHours Tomorrow after 11am on Talking Animals Radio Show Duncan Strauss will talk with Nancy Murrah about her Org Raptor Center of Tampa Bay and their upcoming Wildlife Festival Featuring local animal friendly businesses, Wildlife habitats, Wildlife education, and a puppet show! Follow them for wildlife rehab adventures, and education on how you can help save the planet! You don't want to miss it! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #WowFest24 #wmnf #TalkingAnimalsRadioShow #WildlifeAdvocate #WildlifeEducation 🎶 It’s time for another WMNF's Live Music Showcase REPLAY! 🎶 with featured artist TopHouse! 🙌✨ Tune in today at 2 PM! Click Listen in linktree (in bio), through the WMNF app, or 88.5 on your radio dial! 📻🎧 You don't want to miss it! ⬇️📽️ #communityradio #wmnf #Music 🏡 Meet the on-site sleeping quarters of the WMNF Hurricane Info Support Team! 🌧️☀️ We are here for you, rain or shine, every step of the way. WMNF will always be by your side, keeping you informed and connected with your local community. Stay safe, and be sure to follow us on our socials for updates and important news. (Link available on our Facebook page & via insta story within the hour) #WMNFStrong #CommunityFirst #HereForYou #RainOrShine #PostHurricaneSupport
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Counterspin
Player position: