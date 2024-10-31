The Scoop: Thurs. Oct. 31st, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Voter turnout in Florida
5 and a half million people have voted already in Florida, there’s time to get out and vote if you haven’t!
Referendum in Pinellas would increase property taxes
A vote will be held in a week to decide whether or not they should increase property tax to fund public schools.
Crime expected to increase Halloween night
Crime is expected to rise tonight so be safe! Check Candy and stick in groups!
Spooky tips to stay safe this Halloween
WMNF tells you some spooky tips for Halloween!
WMNF
The Scoop producer Sage Roberts
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.
Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5