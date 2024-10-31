The Scoop: Thurs. Oct. 31st, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Voter turnout in Florida

5 and a half million people have voted already in Florida, there’s time to get out and vote if you haven’t!

Referendum in Pinellas would increase property taxes

A vote will be held in a week to decide whether or not they should increase property tax to fund public schools.

Crime expected to increase Halloween night

Crime is expected to rise tonight so be safe! Check Candy and stick in groups!

Spooky tips to stay safe this Halloween

WMNF tells you some spooky tips for Halloween!

WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5