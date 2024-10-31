VOTE 2024 Donate Now!
The Scoop: Thurs. Oct. 31st, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Sage Roberts
Voter turnout in Florida

5 and a half million people have voted already in Florida, there’s time to get out and vote if you haven’t!

Referendum in Pinellas would increase property taxes

A vote will be held in a week to decide whether or not they should increase property tax to fund public schools.

Crime expected to increase Halloween night

Crime is expected to rise tonight so be safe! Check Candy and stick in groups!

Spooky tips to stay safe this Halloween

WMNF tells you some spooky tips for Halloween!

