The Scoop: Thurs. Oct. 3rd, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

FWC is monitoring red tide levels in Pinellas County
After medium concentrations of red tide were found in Pinellas county, the FWC is monitoring the levels and will be updating the public accordingly.
Dock workers’ strike is affecting Tampa Bay
A dock workers strike is affecting ports in Tampa Bay, officials say this comes at a bad time after hurricane Helene.
Clearwater residents’ recovery efforts
WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports on the recovery efforts of clearwater.
Rainfall wasn’t the cause of flooding during Helene in Tampa
WMNF’s Kiley Petracek reports on the real cause of flooding during Helene in Tampa.
