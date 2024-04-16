The Scoop: Tues. April 16th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Gopher tortoise deaths

Researchers at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Petersburg have discovered a concerning trend: over the past six weeks, 57 gopher tortoise carcasses were found in the area. This amounts to more than a third of the tortoises in the preserve. Suspicions point to coyotes as the culprits.

Some 911 calls answered by crisis intervention specialists

During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, the Tampa Police Department and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s new program to have certain 911 calls answered by crisis intervention specialists.

DeSantis supports education bill

During a recent press conference, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his intention to sign a new education bill. The governor believes that this bill will not only improve education but also safeguard against political interference in the educational system.

Lawsuit over drops from Florida’s Medicaid program

Trial set for May 13th in lawsuit over Medicaid removals in Florida post-COVID emergency. Allegations include a lack of proper notification before termination.

Two candidates file to succeed Tommy Gregory

State Rep. Tommy Gregory’s move to become president of a college prompted Lakewood Ranch Republicans Bill Conerly and Rich Tatem to file for his House District 72 seat in Manatee County. Gregory chairs the House Judiciary Committee.

New Florida Poly president

Devin Stephenson, the current president of Northwest Florida State College, has been chosen by the Florida Polytechnic University Board of Trustees as the institution’s next president. He will succeed Randy Avent. This sparked debate among trustees regarding whether the next president should have a background in STEM.

