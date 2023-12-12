The Scoop: Tues., December 12, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Controversial Miami Wilds project

A federal judge ruled that the National Park Service violated two federal laws when it decided to release land to Miami-Dade County for the controversial Miami Wilds project.

Driskell raises concerns

This is the last committee week before the legislative session. House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell laid out the Democrat’s goals for the upcoming session.

Florida nursing homes

Florida is taking their case to an appeals court in hopes of overturning a district ruling in a decade-long battle about children with complex medical needs receiving care in nursing homes.

Art and resistance

Continuing our look at social justice in art, out of the thousands of artists on display from 277 galleries at the 21st annual Art Basel Miami Beach, one exhibit rose above to capture global attention. The coup in Argentina inspired the late Lillian Marecsa to create subversive art until she died in 1994.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

