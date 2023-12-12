Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Late artist lays bare US foreign policy at Art Basel 2023

Posted on by Josh Holton
Share
"Public Image - High political spheres" centered on Lillian Maresca, Marco Lopez photographer. By: Josh Holton (12/09/2023)

Continuing our look at social justice in art, out of the thousands of modern and contemporary artists on display from 277 galleries at the nearly weeklong art festival at the 21st annual Art Basel Miami Beach another exhibit rose above to capture global attention. WMNF spoke to Tanya Vitale, who described an artist who died shortly after finishing her work.

South American history is haunted by the memories of US involvement with coup de’etat’s in 1973 in Chile and in 1976 in Argentina. The coup in Argentina inspired the late Lillian Marecsa to create subversive art about the injustice until her death in 1994. Vitale is with the the Rolf gallery and represents Maresca’s estate. Maresca can be seen in her photographic art alongside images of former President Bill Clinton and former Argentinian politicians.

“Carlos Menem was President of Argentina while Clinton was president, so we know that they made a lot of business together. Videla was the leader of the military coup in Argentina. We had a very long-lasting dictatorship in our country. Many people disappeared, so she’s making a huge statement against the corruption.”

In a most controversial move, Maresca lay fully nude before the images.

“She made a huge collage with all the faces of politicians and military people that for her, sold our country. So she’s naked because she has nothing to hide in front of the corruption at her back.”

 

And with the recent death of Henry Kissinger opening up conversations around Operation Condor and the historic US intervention in Latin American politics, Vitale says Maresca would have wanted to use this exhibit to raise awareness about the troubling shared history between the US and Argentina.

“Many people recognize easily Clinton, but not all people know about our history in terms of the dictatorship that characterized many countries in Latin America.”

Maresca passed away in 1994 of HIV. But to honor those who died from more violent means, before she died, she brought prints of her work to the riverbanks where the US-backed dictatorial government would allegedly make Argentinians disappear. Footage from that trip was shown on an old vintage television at the Art Basel exhibit in Miami. To see photos from the exhibition go to our website at WMNF.org/news.

 

 

Tags
, ,

You may also like

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Tues., December 12, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Controversial Miami Wilds project A federal judge ruled that the...

1968: The Fire of Ideas illuminates social movements at Art Basel Miami 2023

It has been said that art should disturb the comfortable...

The Birth Of FBI Profiling. A Personal View Of Hong Kong

Ron Franscel – Shadow Man – An Elusive Psycho Killer...

Jason Shawwa’s Glimpse into Gaza’s Reality: Unfiltered Stories from Life Under Israeli Occupation and the Fragile Ceasefire

This week, we delved deep into the heart of Gaza...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Get ready to rock your Christmas! 🤘 Join First Call for 2 epic nights of metal and punk Christmas music! 🎸 Part 1: Dec 13th 🗓 Part 2: Dec 20th 🗓 Don't miss this unique holiday experience! 🎅 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 🎧 #Xmas #MetalChristmas #PunkChristmas #FirstCall ⚡TODAY ON 🎵 WMNF's Live Music Showcase 🎵 Tune in at 2:06 for Taverns! This is an Indie Rock Band you don't want to miss! Check the live stream on FB! 🎉 #wmnf #communityradio #Music It's time for another WMNF RETRO THROWBACK! This Memory Features Colleen Cherry performing at the #FloridaBjorkestra back in Nov of 2017! Who remembers this show? #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday #community #Events Come rock out with #EmoNightTampa 12/9 at 9pm! 🤘 Catch 🔥 sets from Farseek, Virginity, Bad Bad Things & TV Breakupscene 🤘 FREE entry ↔️ 18+ 🤩 #TampaRocks #LiveMusic #community #Events #wmnf What a blast! 🤩 8th Annual #UKEITOUTFest was a hit! 🤙Celebrating local talent and our beloved Ukulele 🎸. Check out these snapshots! 📸 See y'all at the next one 💃 #UkeFest #UkeLove #UkeItOut #Events #wmnf #community