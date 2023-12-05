The Scoop: Tues., December 5, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Criminal investigation of FL GOP chair

The Republican Party of Florida is calling for a vote on the future of its chairperson, Christian Ziegler, who is under criminal investigation after a woman accused him of rape.

Pinellas beach renourishment

Hurricane Idalia caused such devastation to Pinellas County Beaches that they have been undergoing emergency beach restoration efforts.

Clearwater’s sustainability initiative

Last Friday, the City of Clearwater collaborated with the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy to promote 6 new electric vehicle charging stations installed at Coachman Park as part of the city’s Greenprint 2.0 sustainability plan.

FL Transportation Secretary rejects emissions plan

Last month Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue rejected $320 million and notified U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that the state would not participate in a five-year, $6.4 billion effort focused on emissions that contribute to global warming.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

