The Scoop: Tues. July 16th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Officials want more answers about shooter at Trump rally

Authorities say 20-year-old Thomas Mattew Crooks, is responsible for the attack. They believe he acted alone with his father’s gun.

Republican National Convention heads into its second day

Trump has officially become the presidential nominee and U.S. Senator J-D Vance of Ohio is running alongside him.

Tampa celebrates its 137th birthday

WMNF’s Tyler Oldano reports how a city council member reflects on the city’s history and future concerns with affordable housing.

Election denier qualifies to run this November in Pinellas

Pinellas Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus was accused in 2022 of erasing votes and attempting to hide evidence of the election even though Trump won. Marcus runs again and Clearwater’s Chris Gleason is the challenger.

Non-profits, The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, and Success 4 Kids and Families announced Monday they are merging. Together the organizations will offer more help to children.

