The Scoop: Tues. June 11th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

DeSantis says $1.25 billion will go to teacher salaries

DeSantis announced on Monday that the budget for next year has been set aside for teacher salaries, but Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar said that was not enough.

St.Pete Police introduce plan to reduce youth crime

Teens arrested will go through the Youth Care Program to help young felony offenders from repeating the cycle of crime.

Law enforcement officials have a new way to solve unsolved homicides. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that they will put victims’ faces on playing cards.

Tampa organization brings children and their fathers together with fishing

WMNF’s Tyler Oldano reports how one organization wants to help fathers make new memories and connect them with vital resources.

Seán Kinane with WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe speaks with a man in Gaza

The man’s wife and two daughters evacuated to Cairo. One daughter is very sick, but he is still in Gaza with his two sons.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

