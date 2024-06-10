Florida hopes playing cards can help crack cold cases

Playing cards with a cold case // Chris Young. 6/10/24

State officials unveiled a new way to solve unsolved homicides Monday: they will put victims’ faces on playing cards.

Law enforcement officials announced they’re bringing back an initiative used over 15 years ago – sharing decks of cards with inmates that have pictures of unsolved homicides on each playing card.

The decks will also have a way for people to report information on the crime.

The cards will be distributed to 49 correctional institutions across the state.

Florida Sheriff’s Association President Bill Leeper says inmates may hold crucial information about cold cases.

“By placing these playing cards in their hands, we aim to spark conversations, jog memories, and generate leads that could finally break open cases that have remained unsolved for years.”

State Attorney General Ashley Moody says the cards worked for a cold case in 2007.

“Soon after the decks were distributed, we got information from folks that had information out there- they called in those tips, and those tips led to a conviction.”

Several cards include cases from Tampa Bay.

Find the digital cards here.