Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Florida hopes playing cards can help crack cold cases

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Playing cards with a cold case // Chris Young. 6/10/24

Listen:

State officials unveiled a new way to solve unsolved homicides Monday: they will put victims’ faces on playing cards.

Law enforcement officials announced they’re bringing back an initiative used over 15 years ago – sharing decks of cards with inmates that have pictures of unsolved homicides on each playing card.

The decks will also have a way for people to report information on the crime.

The cards will be distributed to 49 correctional institutions across the state.

Florida Sheriff’s Association President Bill Leeper says inmates may hold crucial information about cold cases.

“By placing these playing cards in their hands, we aim to spark conversations, jog memories, and generate leads that could finally break open cases that have remained unsolved for years.”

State Attorney General Ashley Moody says the cards worked for a cold case in 2007.

“Soon after the decks were distributed, we got information from folks that had information out there- they called in those tips, and those tips led to a conviction.”

Several cards include cases from Tampa Bay.

Find the digital cards here.

Tags
,

You may also like

New Rich Drive Florida Inflation, Far-right Politics

Patró Mabíli host another rip-roaring discussion. New, wealthy arrivals to...

Sustainability in Chocolate Making with Sarah Ratza of Ratza Chocolate

Join Tanja and Anni as they talk all things sustainability...

The Hidden Dangers of Artificial Sweeteners and Solutions for Overactive Bladder: Insights from Dr. Fred Harvey

In this engaging episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show,...

soccer
Feds fire back against Florida and other states on a new Title IX gender rule

The Biden administration urges a judge to reject efforts by...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉Summer Fund Drive has ended but there's Still Time to Give! 🎉 Help your favorite host reach their show goal and keep the community spirit alive! 🎶 Your support enables us to continue sharing new music, art, and exciting events.🌟 YOU help make it all possible! Click to give and show your support! ❤️ ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/FUNDDRIVE #funddrive #donate #wmnf Today on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! The Awesome Treis & Friends! 🎸✨ If you love Indie Funk, tune in at 2PM for some great music and discover why you should love this band! Watch live here Facebook or 🎧 ➡️ 88.5 on your radio dial! 📻🎶 #Music #wmnf #communityradio Check out this Awesome Retro Throwback Ft. Fever Beam from 2019! 🎸✨ If you're a punk enthusiast, be sure to check them out on Bandcamp! If you love this band, drop a comment! 🤘💬 #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf Help our Hosts reach their Goals and get your hands on exclusive WMNF HOST GEAR! We love seeing the best listeners in the world in our official swag! Help us keep this love and CommUnity growing! Call Now at 813-238-8001 or CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! Get your WMNF SWAG just in time for summer! ☀️ Support community radio and turn heads with our awesome gear – it's a WIN-WIN! 🎉 Support your favorite host today! Just call us at 813-238-8001 or click to give online! 📞💻 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Excellent Zest
Player position: