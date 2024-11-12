The Scoop: Tues. Nov. 12th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Study finds Floridians need to work over 40 hours a week to afford rent
FEMA says worker told people to skip hurricane survivor’s houses supporting Trump
New cases and death from flesh eating bacteria
The Florida Department of Health has released data showing 16 deaths this year from flesh-eating bacteria
Hurricane losses top $3 billion
State lawmakers to be sworn in ahead of 2025 legislative session
Last supermoon of the year is this week
