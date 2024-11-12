Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tues. Nov. 12th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Sage Roberts
Study finds Floridians need to work over 40 hours a week to afford rent

A report shows that a large portion of Floridians require 40 hours a week of work to make rent

FEMA says worker told people to skip hurricane survivor’s houses supporting Trump

FEMA has fired a worker who told workers to skip hurricane-damaged houses with trump signs in the front yard.

New cases and death from flesh eating bacteria

The Florida Department of Health has released data showing 16 deaths this year from flesh-eating bacteria

Hurricane losses top $3 billion

Hurricane damage totals top 3 billion dollars

State lawmakers to be sworn in ahead of 2025 legislative session

Florida Lawmakers will be sworn in ahead of the normal time

Last supermoon of the year is this week

This week will have the last supermoon of the year so keep an eye out on friday.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

