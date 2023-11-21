Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tues., November 21, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Urban farming bill

Rural areas are known for farming, but a new bill was filed by St. Petersburg legislators to promote urban farming.

 

Medicaid ineligibility

Concerns over Medicaid ineligibility are growing in Florida as the state continues its redetermination process. Almost a quarter million children have been declared ineligible for Medicaid.

 

Voucher for swimming lessons

Senate and House Republicans yesterday proposed bills that would create a voucher program for children ages 4 or younger to receive swimming lessons. The bills would direct the Florida Department of Health to develop a program that would contract with vendors to provide swimming lessons.

 

Israel expands operations

Residents across northern Gaza have been without electricity or reliable access to water, food, and other basics for weeks. Senior Hamas officials say that an agreement could soon be reached wherein the militant group releases hostages and Israel frees Palestinian prisoners.

 

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Corey Beltran
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

