St. Petersburg legislators propose urban farming initiative expansion

Sweetwater Organic Farm in Tampa. By Sean Kinane.

Rural areas are known for farming– but a new bill was filed by St. Petersburg legislators to promote urban farming.

Democratic Representative Lindsay Cross of St. Petersburg is the sponsor of the House bill. It expands on a 2021 bill by allowing people to sell items grown at community farms in urban areas.

“You know, it’s great to be able to have a neighborhood plot of fruits and vegetables and produce to share with people in the community, but there were people that really wanted to make a business out of it, and be able to sell their products, whether it is at a market, or at a local grocer”

St. Petersburg City Council Chair Brandi Gabbard calls it an opportunity for small businesses to prosper. Representative Cross says she sees this as a way for local farmers in urban areas to provide healthy food while also making money.

“I just think there’s a growing movement of knowing where your food comes from, eating local, and this is the best way we can do that. There’s nothing more local than being able to get something from a farmer right in your local communities.”

The Senate version of the bill is sponsored by Democratic Senator Darryl Rouson of St Petersburg. The legislative session starts in January.