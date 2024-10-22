The Scoop: Tues. Oct. 22nd, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

DeSantis criticizes Amendment Four
Governor Ron Desantis at a rally yesterday challenged amendment four.
Florida’s minimum wage increase isn’t enough for some people
Florida Has increased the minimum wage for non-tipped employees to 13 an hour which has caused some to say that it still isn’t enough.
UNF election poll shows Republicans hold lead in Florida
Donald Trump is ahead by double digits today after a recent voter poll.
Hurricanes took away protection for beach communities
Helene and Milton caused significant flooding on the Gulf Coast, experts say that these were two different types of flooding that caused different damage.
Judge shields school board member testimonies in Escambia County
A federal judge stopped Sscambia school board members from testifying in a legal battle to remove children’s books from libraries.
