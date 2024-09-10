The Scoop: Tues. Sep. 10th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Democrats call out DeSantis for ‘politicking’ on Amendment Four
Dems criticize Desantis for Amendment Four policies and call him out for politicking and creating controversy.
Activists working to preserve West Klosterman
A group is working to save a piece of undeveloped Pinellas land.
Tampa organization brings awareness to World Suicide Prevention Day
The National Alliance of Mental Illness, is bringing awareness to world suicide prevention day.
COVID-19 deaths top 4,100 in Florida
More than 41 hundred deaths have been linked to covid this year. This is lower than previous years.
Tropical Storm Francis churns in Gulf
Tropical storm Francis will be hitting Louisiana, and is expected to reach hurricane status before then.
Presidential debate tonight in Philadelphia
The presidential debate is happening tonight in Philadelphia.
