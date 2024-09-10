Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Tues. Sep. 10th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Sage Roberts
Share
The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Democrats call out DeSantis for ‘politicking’ on Amendment Four

Dems criticize Desantis for Amendment Four policies and call him out for politicking and creating controversy.

Activists working to preserve West Klosterman

A group is working to save a piece of undeveloped Pinellas land.

Tampa organization brings awareness to World Suicide Prevention Day

The National Alliance of Mental Illness, is bringing awareness to world suicide prevention day.

COVID-19 deaths top 4,100 in Florida

More than 41 hundred deaths have been linked to covid this year. This is lower than previous years.

Tropical Storm Francis churns in Gulf

Tropical storm Francis will be hitting Louisiana, and is expected to reach hurricane status before then.

Presidential debate tonight in Philadelphia

The presidential debate is happening tonight in Philadelphia.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

James Wills
Lawsuit alleges former St. Lucie sheriff illegally spied on own commander with hidden cameras

A former commander at the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office...

Support the Sustainable Living Show during the Fall fund drive!

Get active in the community and show your support for...

State House candidate Ashley Brundage
Democratic State House candidate focuses on property insurance in race against incumbent

As Democratic legislative candidate Ashley Brundage campaigns door to door,...

Election sign Vote Voting
Why are Florida’s elections cops questioning people who signed petitions for an abortion rights amendment?

Florida elections police have questioned people in their homes about...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The fall fund drive finale is almost over! Help us get to our goal! The love and support we’re feeling is proof that we have the best listeners ever! Call 813-239-9663 or click Donate in LINKTREE to give!!! #WMNF #FallFundDrive #Donate#CommunityRadio 🎶🎧 Join us tomorrow 6-9am for the Fund Drive Finale! 🚀 Tune in for great music, fun commentary, & donation challenges! Let's keep this love train going & reach our goal! 💪 The Amazing Sam & Randy Wind will bring our Fall Fund Drive home! 🏡 Let's go! #FundDriveFinale #DonateForACause 🙌💸 Call 813-239-9663 or visit our website to give✌️ #donate #wmnf #funddrive The WMNF Fall Fund Drive is in full effect! Please join Doug Renck and Jazz guitarist Dominic Walker tonight on WMNF Community Radio from 9:00 to midnight sitting in for Bob Seymour, raising funds for his outstanding program Jazz In The Night! Show your love for commercial-free Jazz on the radio by calling 813-239-9663 or CLICK to GIVE ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/FUNDDRIVE Show Code: JAZ 😎🎶📻 🎵 Last Thursday was all about YOU, our amazing listeners! 🙌🏼 We had a blast celebrating our monthly donors at an unforgettable event filled with music and good vibes! 🎉 Join our Circle of Friends and grab some exclusive WMNF merch while supporting your favorite radio station! 💙 Fall Fund Drive is still going strong, so don't miss out! #WMNF #CircleOfFriends #SupportLocalRadio 🎶 Tune in for the Saturday Night Shutdown from Midnight - 3am! DJ Silent Rage, DJ Rahim Samad, DJ Chin & Concept bring you the latest rap and hip hop. Let's keep this community love going and help them reach their goal! Call 813-239-9663 or visit our website/app to give! Let's GO!!! #Fallfunddrive #wmnf #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Freak Show
Player position: