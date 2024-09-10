The Scoop: Tues. Sep. 10th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Democrats call out DeSantis for ‘politicking’ on Amendment Four

Dems criticize Desantis for Amendment Four policies and call him out for politicking and creating controversy.

Activists working to preserve West Klosterman

A group is working to save a piece of undeveloped Pinellas land.

Tampa organization brings awareness to World Suicide Prevention Day

The National Alliance of Mental Illness, is bringing awareness to world suicide prevention day.

COVID-19 deaths top 4,100 in Florida

More than 41 hundred deaths have been linked to covid this year. This is lower than previous years.

Tropical Storm Francis churns in Gulf

Tropical storm Francis will be hitting Louisiana, and is expected to reach hurricane status before then.

Presidential debate tonight in Philadelphia

The presidential debate is happening tonight in Philadelphia.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /