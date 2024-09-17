The Scoop: Tues. Sep. 17th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Dozier victims can start applying for compensation soon

Victims of abuse from Arthur D. Gozier school for boys can now start applying for compensation. Applications are open from September 23rd to the end of the year.

Free speech survey for higher education released

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression has released its annual survey on free speech among college students.

Deadline extended for West Klosterman Preserve conservationists

A group of conservationists has successfully extended the deadline to raise enough funds to save the west klosterman preserve. They have until December to raise 250 thousand dollars.

Florida sheriff has new tactic to combat school shooting hoaxes

A Florida sheriff has a new tactic to combat the false school shooting threats coming in. He is posting the students mugshots to the internet.

Hillsborough helps residents combat mosquitoes

WMNF’s Justin Seecharan reports on a fish giveaway, and Hillsborough’s combatting mosquitoes.

Today is National Voter Registration day

Remember to register to vote!

