The Scoop: Tues. Sep. 24th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Sage Roberts
Judge finds Piney Point operators responsible for environmental disaster in 2021

A judge has ruled that Piney Point operators are responsible for a toxic waste spill in 2021. They have been ordered to pay at least 850,000 dollars.

School districts rolling back sex education standards

Schools are rolling back on sex education standards by focusing on abstinence.

Federal agency doubles designated habitats for manatees

The U.S. fish and wildlife services are focusing on doubling designated habitats for manatees.

Tampa kicks off Diaper Need Awareness Week

Tampa is celebrating Diaper Need Awareness Week, giving out free diapers to mothers in need.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine moving toward Gulf coast

All eyes are on potential tropical cyclone nine that might hit tomorrow or Thursday, keep an eye out for updates.’

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lia Marsee

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

