The Scoop: Tues. Sept. 3rd, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Sage Roberts
Former FDEP employee says he was fired after park plans were released

A whistleblower has revealed plans for a hotel and golf course that would destroy large sections of natural habitats.

Green Party Presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein talks party and policy

Dr. Jill Stein is coming to Tampa with her running mate Butch Ware, they are hosting a conference where Jill will be answering questions.

Abortion advocates are trying to engage young voters before general election

Attempts to increase the number of young voters led to the creation of “boot camps” for the youth.

Tampa will create large stormwater pond to address flooding issues 

The City of Tampa is investing in the creation of large stormwater ponds after a storm brought 3 inches of rain in an hour.

Hotel workers on strike in 25 U.S. citites

More than 10,000 hotel workers are on strike across 25 U.S. cities.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Sage Roberts

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

