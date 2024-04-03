The Scoop: Wed. April 3rd, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Hillsborough will vote on tax for schools

The Hillsborough County School Board approved a tax increase vote aimed at strengthening education funding.

Urchin parasite

Researchers at the University of South Florida have discovered that a marine parasite attacking sea urchins has spread to a new species and region.

Is Pasco Sheriff still targeting people?

Several Pasco County residents claim they are subjected to monitoring and harassment by sheriff’s deputies.

Democrats hope to do well in November

Florida Supreme Court overturned decades of precedent.

