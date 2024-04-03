Donate Now!
The Scoop: Wed. April 3rd, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Aida Sarsenova
Hillsborough will vote on tax for schools

The Hillsborough County School Board approved a tax increase vote aimed at strengthening education funding.

Urchin parasite

Researchers at the University of South Florida have discovered that a marine parasite attacking sea urchins has spread to a new species and region.

Is Pasco Sheriff still targeting people?

Several Pasco County residents claim they are subjected to monitoring and harassment by sheriff’s deputies.

Democrats hope to do well in November

Florida Supreme Court overturned decades of precedent.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Aida Sarsenova

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

