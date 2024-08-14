Donate Now!
The Scoop: Wed. August 14th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by LisaR
Listen:

St. Pete organization working to increase voter registration

The League of Women Voters of the St. Petersburg Area is making it easier for returning citizens to register to vote. To get more information about the league’s legal services visit WMNF dot org.

Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections race is heating up

First-time political candidate Billy Christensen is challenging Democratic incumbent Craig Latimer, who’s held the position since 2012.  WMNF’s Chris Young reports.

Court will weigh ‘legislative privilege’ in dispute with voting rights group

An appeals court will hear arguments over a dispute about whether state lawmakers should be shielded from testifying in lawsuits even though the voting rights group has stopped seeking depositions.

USF student group permanently expelled from campus 

Student Conduct and Ethical Development officials at the university found the Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society violated the student code of conduct.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lisa Reuter

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

