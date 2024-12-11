Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Wed. Dec. 11, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on December 11, 2024 • by Kiley Petracek
Share

Republican senator files SB 94 to repeal the law preventing people under 21 from buying long guns

A Republican State Senator, Randy Fine, has proposed repealing a law that prevents people under age 21 from buying rifles and other long guns.

HIV diagnoses among Black women in Pinellas County have more than tripled since 2021

Data shows the HIV count for Black biological women going from 5 in 2021 to 16 in 2023.

Pinellas County Schools won’t remove the book “The Artivist”

A committee of Pinellas parents and teachers has unanimously rejected a request to remove a book from elementary school libraries because of its political views.

The Tampa Bay Rays think the Pinellas County Commission will approve funding for a new stadium

The Tampa Bay Rays president said the team believes that the Pinellas County Commission will approve funding for a new stadium at its meeting next Tuesday.

Dana Young will step down as President and CEO of Visit Florida

The President and CEO of Visit Florida, Dana Young, announced yesterday she will step down. Young oversaw Florida’s tourism and marketing efforts as state House leaders pushed for the agency’s closure.

Lakeland man’s sentencing set for March after Jan. 6 conviction

Lakeland resident Thomas Osborne will receive his sentence on March 18th after his conviction last week on four counts related to the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6th 2021.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Kiley Petracek

WMNF anchors Meghan Bowman, Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, The Gabber
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The holidays mean peak season for U.S. Postal Service

Listen: People ship gifts, cards, and packages nationwide as the...

The health of Tampa Bay with Justin Tramble (Tampa Bay Waterkeeper)

Join Tanja, Anni and expert guest Justin Tramble of Tampa...

The temperature roller coaster continues in Florida

Rain and storms will exit Central Florida by Wednesday afternoon....

Event Tuesday to help prepare job seekers

CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is hosting "Coffee & Careers" on Tuesday...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latin Jazz & Salsa
Player position: