The Scoop: Wed. Dec. 11, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Republican senator files SB 94 to repeal the law preventing people under 21 from buying long guns

A Republican State Senator, Randy Fine, has proposed repealing a law that prevents people under age 21 from buying rifles and other long guns.

Data shows the HIV count for Black biological women going from 5 in 2021 to 16 in 2023.

Pinellas County Schools won’t remove the book “The Artivist”

A committee of Pinellas parents and teachers has unanimously rejected a request to remove a book from elementary school libraries because of its political views.

The Tampa Bay Rays president said the team believes that the Pinellas County Commission will approve funding for a new stadium at its meeting next Tuesday.

Dana Young will step down as President and CEO of Visit Florida

The President and CEO of Visit Florida, Dana Young, announced yesterday she will step down. Young oversaw Florida’s tourism and marketing efforts as state House leaders pushed for the agency’s closure.

Lakeland man’s sentencing set for March after Jan. 6 conviction

Lakeland resident Thomas Osborne will receive his sentence on March 18th after his conviction last week on four counts related to the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6th 2021.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

