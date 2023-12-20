Donate Now!
The Scoop: Wed., December 20, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
Affordable housing

A new affordable housing project under Florida’s controversial “Live Local” Law broke ground and is underway in Hillsborough County.

 

Trump removed from CO ballot

The Colorado Supreme Court will remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot. This marks the first time in U.S. history that citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment is used to disqualify a presidential candidate.

 

College president searches

A Senate Democrat proposed requiring colleges and universities to consider three to five finalists in presidential searches.

 

Tribe recognition

State recognition of three Native American tribes in the Panhandle has been proposed in the Florida House and the Senate. Republican Senator Blaise Ingoglia, of Spring Hill, filed a bill yesterday to recognize the Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee, the Muscogee Nation of Florida, and the Lower Chattahoochee Band of Yuchi Indians.

 

Trump uses Hitler terms

Former President Donald Trump said migrants are poisoning the blood of America. He said he had not read “Mein Kampf”, but reiterated his “blood” purity comments from over the weekend and said immigrants in the U.S. illegally are “destroying the blood of our country”.

 

Texas and migrants

How far can a state go to keep migrants out of the U.S.? A new law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott this week will allow police to arrest migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally and give local judges the authority to order them to leave the country.

 

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

