Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Wed. Jan. 15, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on January 15, 2025 • by Meghan Bowman
Share

Fine files bill to restrict college access to undocumented students

Rep. State Sen. Randy Fine filed a bill yesterday that would not only stop undocumented students from getting in-state tuition but also from attending some public universities in the state.

Officials say some manatees should remain ‘threatened’

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the Florida manatee should remain a threatened species. WMNF’s Chris Young reports the agency’s proposal goes against environmental activists’ request to make the sea mammal endangered.

Polar vortex delivers blow to Florida manatees

A polar vortex that has brought ice and snow to much of the country has dealt a blow to the Sunshine State and its manatee population.

A rising trend in Florida’s property insurance market has some experts concerned with recent data showing 1 out of 5 homeowners in the state are not insured.

Fort Myers residents will see discounted insurance premiums in 2025

Insurance premiums for flood insurance policyholders in Fort Myers will be steeply discounted later this year.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producers Meghan Bowman and Victoria Heath

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Meghan Bowman, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Meghan Bowman
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

    Tags
    , , ,

    Leave a Reply

    • (will not be published)

    XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

    You may also like

    As TikTok ban looms, one Tampa influencer says he’s prepared to pivot

    Listen: Watch:   With a looming TikTok ban, content creators...

    condo Florida
    Possible changes are eyed for Florida’s condo laws

    Florida lawmakers may make changes to safety laws that require...

    American flag Memorial Day Gulfport Boca Ciega Bay clouds
    Ron DeSantis orders raising flags in Florida for Donald Trump’s inauguration

    Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered that flags be flown at full-staff...

    The Scoop: Tues. Jan. 14, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

    Justices to hear felon voter fraud fight The Florida Supreme...

    Ways to listen

    WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

    88.5FM
    Apple & Android App wmnf.org
    Smart Speaker

    Ways to support

    WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

    Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
    WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
    Latino54
    Player position: