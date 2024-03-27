The Scoop: Wed. March 27, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

File taxes for free

For the first time, a new IRS tax tool will allow taxpayers to file their federal taxes online for free. WMNF’s Chris Young reports that Florida is one of 12 states eligible for the pilot program.

Disney affordable housing

Disney’s controversial proposal for a 1,400-unit affordable housing project is headed to Tallahassee for state approval after it was approved by Orange County Commissioners.

FPL settles over nuke outages

State regulators approved a settlement that will lead to Florida Power & Light providing a $5 million credit to customers in a case involving “replacement” power costs because of outages at nuclear plants.

Storms this evening

Heavy rainfall and a few strong thunderstorms are expected over our area today. Scattered thunderstorms will remain possible through at least the late morning on Thursday.

