The Scoop: Wed., November 15, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Pink gives away banned books

Pop singer Pink will give away 2,000 banned books at her upcoming Florida concerts. This comes as Florida recorded the highest number of book bans in the country last school year.

 

Obamacare open enrollment

The Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace open enrollment period began November 1st and ends in mid-January. Katie Rogers Turner, the executive director of the Family Healthcare Foundation spoke on WMNF’s Tuesday Café about open enrollment and changes to health insurance in Florida.

 

Water use restrictions

The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board voted to declare a Modified Phase I Water Shortage due to recent dry conditions throughout the region. As of Dec. 1, the restrictions will apply to all of Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, and Sumter counties.

 

New College lowers goals

The Florida Board of Governors is signing off on a New College of Florida accountability plan that lowers some of the goals the school has to meet. The plan drops retention rates for first-year students in the 2023-24 academic year from eighty-five to seventy-five percent among other changes.

 

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Corey Beltran
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

