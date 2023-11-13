Get answers about open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace

Affordable Care Act (ACA) by designer491 via iStock for WMNF News.

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace began this month.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Café (at 10:06 a.m. on 14 November 2023), we’ll talk about how you can get help from a navigator to choose the Obamacare plan that’s best for you and to find out if you are eligible for financial assistance.

Our guest will be Katie Roders Turner, the executive director of Tampa Family Healthcare Foundation.

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace ends in mid-January. But if you enroll by the end of the day on December 15, you can get full-year coverage that starts January 1.

Most customers in the HealthCare.gove health insurance marketplace will be able to get financial assistance and coverage for as little as $10 per month or less.

Connecting with navigators in Tampa Bay

schedule a meeting online at familyhealthcarefdn.org

phone: 813-995-7005 to speak with a Navigator

Appointments with Navigators are in-person or through a virtual/phone appointment.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café airs weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network Channels at 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.