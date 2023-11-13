Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Get answers about open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Share
Obamacare ACA
Affordable Care Act (ACA) by designer491 via iStock for WMNF News.

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace began this month.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Café (at 10:06 a.m. on 14 November 2023), we’ll talk about how you can get help from a navigator to choose the Obamacare plan that’s best for you and to find out if you are eligible for financial assistance.

Our guest will be Katie Roders Turner, the executive director of Tampa Family Healthcare Foundation.

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace ends in mid-January. But if you enroll by the end of the day on December 15, you can get full-year coverage that starts January 1.

Most customers in the HealthCare.gove health insurance marketplace will be able to get financial assistance and coverage for as little as $10 per month or less.

Connecting with navigators in Tampa Bay

Appointments with Navigators are in-person or through a virtual/phone appointment.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café airs weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network Channels at 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

https://open.spotify.com/show/311qfxLFcO8F7ZvnjgZogD – WMNF’s Tuesday Café with Seán Kinane.
Tags
, , , , , ,

You may also like

University of South Florida, Tampa
USDA awards $3 million to USF for research of disease transmission

Listen:   The US Department of Agriculture is funding research...

Exploring Loneliness and Connection in Society and Other Health Topics with Dr. Fred Harvey

Dr. Fred Harvey's radio show, Healthy Steps, is a platform...

Lies, Conspiracies, Apocalypticism and Political Intimidation

The Community discussed the tendency in the U.S. to embrace...

Women's March
Backers say the Florida Supreme Court should OK an abortion rights initiative

Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment fired back at Florida's...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
It's time to celebrate! 🤩 Nancy Cee is back on the airwaves spinning all the music you love! 🎧 Tune in this Wed, 3-6pm for an amazing show you won't want to miss! 🎶 🎉 CLICK TO LISTEN ==> https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN #NancyCee #BackOnAir #TuneIn #ListenLive It's #FLASHBACKFRIDAY! Who remembers the 2011 movie It's time for a Host Spotlight! 🌟 Be sure to check out this article on our very own Flee Courtney! 🎉 Whether he's putting together a super fun event or spinning for WMNF, you're guaranteed to have a great time! 🎶 Don't forget to join him for spins every Monday from 3-6 pm! 🎧 CLICK FOR ARTICLE ==> https://greenbenchmonthly.com/people-of-st-pete/lee-flee-courtney/ If you didn't rock your way to the Rolling Stones Tribute, you missed an awesome show! 🤘 The Jaggar Impersonation contest was next-level awesome, and the Raffle Prizes? 🔥 Pure fire! 🔥 Check out these snapshots of the epic performance – FOMO alert! 📸 Don't miss out on tickets to the next rockin' adventure! 🎸✨ #StonesTribute #RockOn #Events #community #wmnf Photo Credit: John M. 🎉 Celebrating our Best of the Bay success! 🌟 Shoutout to our amazing WMNF Hosts and Staff—and huge thank you to our listeners for making us finalists for Best Radio Station! 📻💪 Next year, we're going #FTW! 🚀🏆 Get ready for more tunes, banter, and radio awesomeness. Let's make 2024 our year to shine even brighter! ✨💫 #BestOfTheBay #WMNFWinningWave