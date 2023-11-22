The Scoop: Wed., November 22, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Ceasefire approved

Overnight, the Israeli Cabinet approved a cease-fire agreement with Hamas.

Calls to defund U.N.

After the United Nations called for a ceasefire in Gaza, Governor Ron DeSantis called for the nation to defund the U.N.

Lawsuits against Florida

Florida is facing a second lawsuit over its effort to disband pro-Palestinian student groups, claiming the state is either ignoring or does not understand First Amendment rights to free speech. The ACLU filed a similar lawsuit last week.

Local institutions under investigation

Hillsborough County Public Schools and The University of Tampa are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education. Title VI ensures universities and K-12 schools must provide students with a safe environment free from discrimination.

Pronouns in the classroom

Educators in Orange County decided that the state’s new law allows public schools to honor parental requests to have students referred to by pronouns that match their gender identity.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

