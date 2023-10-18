Donate Now!
The Scoop: Wed., October 18, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Corey Beltran
The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest

Blast kills hundreds

Doctors in Gaza City are in a desperate bid to save badly wounded victims of a massive blast that killed civilians in a nearby hospital. U.S. President Joe Biden told Israel’s Prime Minister the blast appears to have been carried out “by the other team” and pledged U.S. support. Hamas blamed last night’s hospital bombing on an Israeli airstrike. Israel is preparing for a potential ground invasion.

 

Judicial circuit consolidations

There’s a push in Florida to merge court circuits. Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren says the consolidation plan is all about politics. After this interview, it was announced that the private meetings will now be held in public on November 3rd and 17th.

 

Health insurance satisfaction

A new survey shows that 44 percent of Florida residents are dissatisfied with their health insurance. This comes as Florida ranks as one of the most uninsured states for health coverage.

 

Bathroom restriction expansion vote

The Florida Board of Education is to vote on expanding statewide bathroom restrictions to private colleges and universities. Public school students and faculty are banned from using bathrooms that don’t align with their assigned sex.

 

Water piping permit

After years of legal battling, an administrative law judge supported renewing a permit to allow piping hundreds of thousands of gallons of water daily to a North Florida bottling plant. The judge’s ruling is a recommended order that will go back to the district for final action.

 

Hindsight on Afghanistan

The United States’ two-decade-long war in Afghanistan was not worth fighting according to the new Pearson Institute/AP-NORC poll that comes two years after the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban returned to power. Before the invasion, Americans saying the war wasn’t necessary were often ridiculed.

 

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

 

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Sean Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

