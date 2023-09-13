The Scoop: Wed., September 13, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Share this:

Polk County man killed

Polk County deputies shot and killed a man last night on Westside Ridge Blvd in the city of Auburndale. After 55-year-old Angelo Theodore Curcione threatened officers and deputies with a knife, they shot and killed him.

Hillsborough Legislative Delegation

State legislators that represent Hillsborough County and beyond met yesterday to hear from the public about a wide range of issues prior to the start of the next legislative session.

Electric vehicle registration fee

Florida electric-vehicle owners would pay a registration fee aimed at helping make up gas-tax dollars under a bill proposed by Clearwater Republican Senate Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development Appropriations Chairman Ed Hooper. If adopted it would include yearly registration fees of $200 on electric vehicles and $50 for plug-in hybrids.

Transgender care obstacles

Federal judge Robert Hinkle issued an order refusing to block a new Florida law making it more difficult for transgender adults to access hormone therapy and surgeries. Patients diagnosed with gender dysphoria are required to sign informed-consent forms crafted by state medical boards and only physicians are allowed to order hormone therapy, nurse practitioners cannot.

Citizen’s Property Ins. claims

The state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has received over 2,000 claims from Hurricane Idalia, with the largest numbers in Taylor, Pinellas and Pasco counties. More than 60 percent of claims have been inspected with 15 percent closed. Citizens continues to receive about 150 to 175 new claims a week from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in September 2022.

President Biden impeachment inquiry

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he’s directing the House to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. McCarthy plans to convene lawmakers multiple times this week, including for a meeting to discuss the impeachment. McCarthy is also struggling to pass legislation needed to avoid a federal government shutdown.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

