The Scoop: Weds. Dec 18th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on December 18, 2024 • by Leah Burdick
The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Pinellas commissioners approve bonds for new Rays stadium

After a delay, the commissioners have approved the new Rays stadium. It will be a 1.3 billion-dollar stadium.

Student organization files lawsuit against USF

Students filed a lawsuit that their rights were taken away and that USF is a hostel campus for students.

First responders help families in need this holiday season

Shop with a Cop, Operation Cheer, and Ride and Run with the Stars were three events police departments did to help families in need.

