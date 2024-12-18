The Scoop: Weds. Dec 18th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Pinellas commissioners approve bonds for new Rays stadium
After a delay, the commissioners have approved the new Rays stadium. It will be a 1.3 billion-dollar stadium.
Student organization files lawsuit against USF
Students filed a lawsuit that their rights were taken away and that USF is a hostel campus for students.
First responders help families in need this holiday season
Shop with a Cop, Operation Cheer, and Ride and Run with the Stars were three events police departments did to help families in need.
