The Scoop: Weds. June 12th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Pulse nightclub massacre anniversary

Today marks the eighth anniversary of the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando. A memorial on site is just starting to be worked on.

AP’s Lisa Dwyer reports that a federal judge has thrown out a Florida law blocking treatment for transgender children.

Tampa loses two more city staffers

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor’s administration is losing two more employees. Erica Moody and Alis Drumgo will be leaving their positions next month.

The state has appealed a judge’s decision requiring a change to a financial impact statement that will appear on the November ballot with a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring abortion rights.

WMNF’s Chris Young reports how Florida officials will put victims’ faces on playing cards and distribute them in correctional facilities across the state.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

