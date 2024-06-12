Donate Now!
The Scoop: Weds. June 12th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Pulse nightclub massacre anniversary

Today marks the eighth anniversary of the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando. A memorial on site is just starting to be worked on.

Florida law blocking treatment for transgender children thrown out 

AP’s Lisa Dwyer reports that a federal judge has thrown out a Florida law blocking treatment for transgender children.

Tampa loses two more city staffers

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor’s administration is losing two more employees. Erica Moody and Alis Drumgo will be leaving their positions next month.

State appeals ballots abortion amendment requirements 

The state has appealed a judge’s decision requiring a change to a financial impact statement that will appear on the November ballot with a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring abortion rights.

Florida’s plan to solve cold cases 

WMNF’s Chris Young reports how Florida officials will put victims’ faces on playing cards and distribute them in correctional facilities across the state.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

