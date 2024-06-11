Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Families of cold case victims hope new initiative brings answers

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Tina Johnson North stands in front of a poster of a playing card featuring her son // Chris Young 6/10/24

Listen:

Florida officials unveiled a new plan to solve cold cases: they’ll put victims’ faces on playing cards and distribute them in correctional facilities across the state. 

The families gathered at a Tampa jail Monday during the program’s announcement – and say they want to see justice served. 

Juan Carlos Hernandez’s grandson Yitzian Torres Garcia was shot and killed on the Courtney Campbell Causeway while celebrating the Fourth of July. 

Almost a year later, police still haven’t found the killer.

“It’s been hard, and it’s still hurt on our hearts – because we don’t have nobody to pay for this.”

Tina Johnson North’s son, James William Earl, was found shot to death in Hernando County in 2019.

“Look out because they’re coming to get you. They’re not going to give up until they find who did this. So, they might as well just turn themselves in – because I’m never going to give up, and the sheriff’s department is never going to give up.”

Hernandez and North stood next to pictures of their loved one’s faces on playing cards.

State Attorney General Ashley Moody says cards were distributed starting Monday. 

See the digital cards here. 

Tags

You may also like

Robert DuBoise spent 37 years in prison for crimes he didn't commit
Innocent man wrongly convicted of murder urges voters to focus on local elections

Robert DuBoise, a Tampa man who spent 37 years in...

Omagh Ireland
Ireland has been at peace for decades: did a Pinellas beach bar play a role?

An encounter at a Pinellas County beach bar is connected...

The Scoop: Tues. June 11th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida is focusing on crime. St. Pete has a new...

New Rich Drive Florida Inflation, Far-right Politics

Patró Mabíli host another rip-roaring discussion. New, wealthy arrivals to...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉Summer Fund Drive has ended but there's Still Time to Give! 🎉 Help your favorite host reach their show goal and keep the community spirit alive! 🎶 Your support enables us to continue sharing new music, art, and exciting events.🌟 YOU help make it all possible! Click to give and show your support! ❤️ ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/FUNDDRIVE #funddrive #donate #wmnf Today on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! The Awesome Treis & Friends! 🎸✨ If you love Indie Funk, tune in at 2PM for some great music and discover why you should love this band! Watch live here Facebook or 🎧 ➡️ 88.5 on your radio dial! 📻🎶 #Music #wmnf #communityradio Check out this Awesome Retro Throwback Ft. Fever Beam from 2019! 🎸✨ If you're a punk enthusiast, be sure to check them out on Bandcamp! If you love this band, drop a comment! 🤘💬 #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf Help our Hosts reach their Goals and get your hands on exclusive WMNF HOST GEAR! We love seeing the best listeners in the world in our official swag! Help us keep this love and CommUnity growing! Call Now at 813-238-8001 or CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! Get your WMNF SWAG just in time for summer! ☀️ Support community radio and turn heads with our awesome gear – it's a WIN-WIN! 🎉 Support your favorite host today! Just call us at 813-238-8001 or click to give online! 📞💻 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Tuesday
Player position: