The Scoop: Weds. June 26th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Poll finds many Americans are opposed to pro-Palestine encampments on college campuses

Recent polls found many Americans strongly disagree with the encampments and protests happening on campuses nationwide. 13 hundred people were asked 10 questions about campus protesters’ methods.

UCF Board of Trustees bans encampments on campus

UCF Board of Trustees approved a campus-wide ban on camping along with limits to where and when protests can take place.

Federal grants will bring many improvements to Palmetto Beach

WMNF Chris Young reports a new multi-million dollar project to help the Palmetto beach area.

Hillsborough School Board to vote on electronic devices ahead of new school year

A possible new policy on mobile phones and other electronic devices will begin in the new school year. School board member Jessica Vaughn talks with WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe about what the new policy might look like.

