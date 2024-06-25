Tampa’s Palmetto Beach to undergo over $25 million revamp

An example of the proposed improvements along Bermuda Boulevard. // City of Tampa News Release, 6/25/24

Listen:

One of Tampa’s historic and underserved communities is set to undergo a major transformation over the next few years. A new multi-million dollar project will help revamp the Palmetto Beach area.

The nearly 25 million dollar federal grant will come from President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure plan.

It will help fund major stormwater and mobility improvements in the Palmetto Beach area.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says it’s the third time they’ve gone after this grant.

“It is an area that, over the years, has gradually declined, and due to the deteriorating infrastructure has become disconnected from important transportation networks in our city”

It’s called Pathways to Palmetto.

The project will focus on Bermuda Boulevard, a two-lane roadway that hugs McKay Bay.

Tampa officials say they will improve current issues like the street’s unmarked parking, narrow sidewalks, and slim buffer between it and the shore.

Congress person Kathy Castor says flooding protections are important for the community.

“What happens here with a major storm and high tide – it’s not safe due to flooding, and it’s not fair that certain neighborhoods are flooded out while others are able to build up.”

The city is providing a match of around 6 million dollars and expects the project to take up to 5 years to complete.