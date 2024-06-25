Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Tampa’s Palmetto Beach to undergo over $25 million revamp

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
An example of the proposed improvements along Bermuda Boulevard. // City of Tampa News Release, 6/25/24

Listen:

One of Tampa’s historic and underserved communities is set to undergo a major transformation over the next few years.  A new multi-million dollar project will help revamp the Palmetto Beach area.

The nearly 25 million dollar federal grant will come from President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure plan.

It will help fund major stormwater and mobility improvements in the Palmetto Beach area.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says it’s the third time they’ve gone after this grant.

“It is an area that, over the years, has gradually declined, and due to the deteriorating infrastructure has become disconnected from important transportation networks in our city”

It’s called Pathways to Palmetto.

The project will focus on Bermuda Boulevard, a two-lane roadway that hugs McKay Bay.

Tampa officials say they will improve current issues like the street’s unmarked parking, narrow sidewalks, and slim buffer between it and the shore.

Congress person Kathy Castor says flooding protections are important for the community.

“What happens here with a major storm and high tide – it’s not safe due to flooding, and it’s not fair that certain neighborhoods are flooded out while others are able to build up.”

The city is providing a match of around 6 million dollars and expects the project to take up to 5 years to complete.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Melissa Ransdell, Brucie Boontoppel and Ava Boonstoppel
With Tampa gun violence on the rise, survivors sound alarm, officials seek solutions

While violent crime is down nationally, a recent spate of...

classroom
Hillsborough School Board member Jessica Vaughn on electronic devices in schools and other education issues

Hillsborough County Public Schools could have a new policy on...

The Scoop: Tues. June 25th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The state of abortion two years after Roe v. Wade...

education classes teacher school
Florida governor signs bills including one for security at Jewish day schools

A new Florida law creates a state program to help...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎶 Celebrate WMNF’s 45th Anniversary! 🎉 Join us on Saturday, September 14th, to mark 45 years of independent broadcasting. Enjoy live music Ft. The Dollyrots! 🌟🎸🎤 Don't miss out on the fun! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #community #wmnf #Events This year's Juneteenth Celebration was truly spectacular, both on air and in the studio! 🎉 A huge thank you to everyone who contributed and to all the wonderful listeners who tuned in. You made it unforgettable! ❤️ #juneteenth #wmnf #communityradio 🎶 Don’t miss the musical magic of @kellerwilliams live in Tampa! Experience the awe-inspiring talent of Keller Williams as he returns to @skipperssmokehouse for an unforgettable evening on December 6th. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Music #Events #wmnf Today on WMNF's Live Music Showcase @tropicoblvd! Join us for another great show featuring a quirky, soulful rock band from St. Petersburg, known for their summer-on-acid sound. This energetic five-piece band, influenced by Phish, Fleetwood Mac, Arcade Fire, and The Grateful Dead, delivers a large, communal vibe and strong songwriting with dual singers. Don't miss their hypnotic live performance and interview by the awesome Ken Apperson! Watch Live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! See you at 2pm! #Music #communityradio #wmnf Last night's Juneteenth Celebration was awesome! 🎉 Check out some highlights of the event! 📸 Hope to see you at the next one! 🌟 #JuneteenthCelebration #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
In the Groove
Player position: