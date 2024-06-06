The Scoop: Thurs. June 6th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Campfire ban in Southwest Florida Water Management District

Earlier this week around 96 fires were burning over 9-thousand acres across the state. The burn ban prohibits outdoor fires, but grilling and fire rings are allowed

Three large brush fires in Polk County

As of last night firefighters and the Florida Forest Service were working to get control over several brush fires in the Canopy Oakds and Indian Lake Estates areas/

Hillsborough County residents can express flooding concerns

WMNF’s Chris Young reports how county officials are seeking input from the public for relief projects. The concerns can be about flooring or other hazards in the area next week.

Lakeland denied a request from the NAACP

The city denied the release of police body camera video of the confrontation between two officers and a teenager on Memorial Day weekend.

Robert DuBoise’s conviction was overturned

Rober DuBoise was sentenced to death for rape and murder in 1983. The suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren talked about how the conviction was overturned during the WMNF MidPoint segment. ]

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Leah Burdick

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF