The Scoop: Weds. Oct. 2nd, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Kiley Petracek
FEMA on the ground across Florida to help 

The Big Bend coast has been struck for the 3rd time in 13 months by a hurricane. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is now on the ground in some of those places, according to WFSU.

Flood waters pose significant health risks

The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County says there are significant health risks associated with flooding.  If there is still standing water while you’re cleaning up, make sure you’re wearing something to protect your feet and wash your hands.

DeSantis sends resources to North Carolina for Operation Blue Ridge

Governor Ron DeSantis says he’s now prepared to share resources with other states to help with search and rescue efforts. The governor has deployed emergency resources to North Carolina and Tennessee, where officials are still searching for victims amid the mud and debris titling it “Operation Blue Ridge.”

Biden to survey damage in Carolinas

President Joe Biden will survey the devastation in North and South Carolina as rescuers continue their search for anyone still unaccounted for since Hurricane Helene ripped through the Southeast. The death toll is at least 166.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lia Marsee

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

