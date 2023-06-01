The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Thursday, June 1st, 2023

Share this:

Scrub Jay faces extinction – one group is fighting to save it

Property owners could soon have one additional tool to help save a native Florida bird that’s at risk for extinction.

City Council member wants St. Pete to own mixed-income housing

A local city council member thinks one answer to the housing affordability crisis is for city-owned mixed housing units. St. Pete City Council member Richie Floyd told WMNF’s Tuesday Café he will introduce that idea at an upcoming council meeting. You can watch the full interview here.

Tampa Bay gets EPA grant money to help environment

A series of measures passed during the Biden administration has led disadvantaged areas in the Tampa Bay area to receive money for environmental improvements.

New immigration law leads to state protest

Immigrant workers are expected to hold a day-long strike throughout Florida today to protest the state’s new immigration law which makes it illegal to transport and shelter undocumented immigrants.

Pride month

Rainbow flags will be raised this morning on both sides of the bay as Tampa and St. Petersburg kick off the start of June by recognizing Pride month. St. Pete city officials will raise the Pride flag over City Hall this morning at 10 a.m. this morning. Mayor Ken Welch said “Intentional inclusivity has always been one of our administration’s core principles…” In Tampa, the mayor and city leaders will also host a Pride flag-raising ceremony at Old City Hall on E. Kennedy Blvd. beginning at 8am. The city of Tampa said the month is dedicated to “the uplifting of LGBT voices, a celebration of LGBT culture, and the support of LGBT rights.”

