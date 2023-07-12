The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Wednesday, July 12th, 2023

Share this:

Record heat is devastating marine habitats as scientists grapple with solutions

The first week of July has been the hottest week in recorded history. But it’s not just air temperature records that are being broken. The water around Florida is dangerously hot. And that spells trouble for marine species, early summer coral bleaching could lead to mass death of corals.

New social media platform has impressive week as its competition reign is eroded

Meta’s new app Threads reached over 100 million users in less than a week. The app strives to steer away from politics and breaking news as opposed to much of the social media landscape.

Southwest Florida now leads the state in manatee deaths with a baffling increase in mortality

Manatees are dying in record numbers in the waters around Southwest Florida. Mortality data is granulated and the state fish and wildlife agency has not given specifics as to why these deaths are increasing at an alarming rate.

Farmers Insurance will pull about 100,000 policies from the Florida marketplace

Farmers Insurance said it will end residential, auto, and umbrella policies in the state. This will force tens of thousands of customers to look elsewhere for coverage over the next few months. The company said the changes will affect only Farmers-branded policies and will not affect policies sold in the state by subsidiaries Foremost and Bristol West.

Farmers will not write new policies or renew existing policies. About 100,000 Farmers’ policies across the residential, auto, and umbrella lines of business could be affected.

Site of an historic Orange County school proposed as a future museum and learning center

The Eatonville community is asking the Orange County Tourist Development Task Force to help them fund a new Zora Neale Hurston Campus.

The campus would be built where the Hungerford School once stood and would house a Zora museum, a 1,000-person conference center, and a STEM lab and learning center. The Hungerford School was the first school for black children in Central Florida and Orange County Public Schools still owns the site.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

