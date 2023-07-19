The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Wednesday, July 19th, 2023

Share this:

Tampa’s new pedestrian mobility plan

After being ranked one of the most dangerous cities in the country for pedestrians and cyclists, Tampa city leaders unveiled a plan yesterday to solve the problem, but it comes with a high price tag.

New College of Florida housing shuffle

Returning New College of Florida students got a surprise recently when the school said that they were being reassigned to different dorms. It turns out that their preferred housing was going to new students and athletes instead. Hannah Homer is the parent of a New College Student who is considering transferring because of that and other changes that have happened at the college since Governor DeSantis appointed a slate of conservatives to college’s the Board of Trustees. You can watch this full interview on our website, wmnf.org.

Sanford works to foster community trust

Sanford city leaders will hold a community-wide conversation tonight aimed at making the city a more equitable place for all its residents.

Florida National Guard could be connected to border violence

Governor Ron DeSantis has spent $15 million this year to aid Texas in blocking migrants from entering the country. The Florida National Guard was sent to Texas last month, and The Miami Herald reports recent violence at the border coincides with when they were in the area.

Wakulla Springs’ outdated spring protections lead to protests

Wakulla County commissioners are facing backlash for refusing to update the county’s spring protection ordinance. Some residents say the county is not doing all it can to ensure Wakulla Springs stays clean. Monday’s commission meeting broke out with citizen protests.

Court-ordered agreement leads to expanding protected habitat for sea turtles

Endangered green sea turtles in Florida may soon have 5,000 acres of new critical habitat. This is after The Center for Biological Diversity sued the NOAA and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

More malaria in Sarasota and Manatee counties

A seventh case of malaria in Sarasota has been documented. Five cases were reported last month and one case in May.

Information from the Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop producer Corey Beltran

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Sean Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Ta’Leah Van Sistine, Colleen Cole, Taylor Lovejoy

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy, Justin Seecharan, Novia Levy, Camilla Carrero, Kayla Allen

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF