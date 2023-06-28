The Scoop: WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Wednesday, June 28th, 2023

Share this:

Climate change and its effect on Florida’s temperature

Many heat records are already being broken this summer. Human-caused climate change means a warmer North Atlantic Ocean. But meteorologists are unclear how a periodic weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean will impact global weather this year.

Jennifer Francis is Senior Scientist at Woodwell Climate Research Center and was a guest on this week’s WMNF’s Tuesday Café. You can watch the full interview here, where she discusses the science behind Florida’s record-setting temperatures and climate change.

Treasure Island aims to educate on pedestrian safety

The upcoming Fourth of July holiday is expected to bring record travel in Florida. One beach city in Pinellas County is trying to educate pedestrians on how to stay safe.

Pinellas County climate plan

As part of a new action plan, Pinellas County will begin focussing on its sustainability and local ecological impact. The plan centers around its response to hurricane readiness, as well as water integrity and energy consumption. Considering the city’s vulnerability to extreme weather, some locals find the plan to be worthwhile.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.