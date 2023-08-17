The Tampa 5 USF Protesters

Share this:

Two of the “Tampa Five” and their Attorney, Michelle Lambo, joined MidPoint to discuss their case and their efforts to educate about and protest the DeSantis education agenda. The two young USF activists, former employee Chrisley Carpio and student Gia Davila, along with 3 other student activists associated with Tampa Students for a Democratic Society, are now facing serious felony charges for protesting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ culture wars, and Republican legislative efforts to ban diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives on college campuses. They are charged with battery on law enforcement officers, but contemporaneous video recordings of their protest seem to show USF police instigating violence against the protesters. They have rejected a diversionary disposition offered by the Hillsborough Co. State Attorney which demanded an admission of guilt and an apology to USF police in favor of going to trial. Their trial is now set for December.

