I counted down the Top Songs of 2023 (in my opinion) to air on WMNF’s Wednesday Morning Show (20 December 2023). The countdown is below, with some honorable mentions.
Leave a comment with your favorite song, album or band of 2023 or what I missed. Thanks! -Seán
For one week, you can listen to the show here.
34. Love Is the Way – Thee Sacred Souls
33. What About Now – Scott McMicken and THE EVER-EXPANDING
32. Agua – Porno for Pyros
31. Flashback – Immy Owusu
30. Cicada – Temples
29. Mermaids – Florence + the Machine
28. Rakıya Su Katamam – Altin Gün
27. Sea Star – St. Paul & The Broken Bones
26. Ça me va – Alice et Moi
25. Once on Another Day (feat. Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson & Josh Kaufman) – Bonny Light Horseman
24. Lights Light Up – Fenne Lily
23. Swampy – Dry Cleaning
22. Hard Times (All Around) – The Nude Party
21. More Than a Love Song – Black Pumas
20. I Shot The Sheriff (feat. Eric Clapton) – Stephen Marley
19. Three Hours – John Parish & Aldous Harding
18. Rushin’ River Valley – Fruit Bats
17. Hell – Sleater-Kinney
16. Tenere Den (feat. Fats Kaplin) – Tinariwen
15. Really Really Light – The New Pornographers
14. Evicted – Wilco
13. Born For Loving You – Big Thief
12. C’est Comme Ça (Re: Wet Leg) – Paramore & Wet Leg
11. Different Now (feat. Chastity Belt) – Courtney Barnett
10. Hunter – Jess Williamson
9. An Arrow In The Wall – Death Cab for Cutie
8. Psychos – Jenny Lewis
7. I Can’t Give Everything Away – Spoon
6. I Inside the Old I Dying – PJ Harvey
5. King of Sweden – Future Islands
4. New Order T-Shirt – The National
3. Watching the Credits – The Beths
2. ‘ Cello Song – Fontaines D.C.
- Emily I’m Sorry – boygenius
Honorable mentions
Here are just a few honorable mentions that didn’t make the list. I only picked one song per band, which is why True Blue didn’t make the list. The National had two great albums, so a number of their songs could have made this list, too.
- True Blue – boygenius
- Eucalyptus – The National
- Aselestine – Yo La Tengo
- Force 10 From Navarone – Sleaford Mods with Florence Shaw
- The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte – Sparks