The Beths at Crowbar, Ybor City, Tampa. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (21 June 2023).

I counted down the Top Songs of 2023 (in my opinion) to air on WMNF’s Wednesday Morning Show (20 December 2023). The countdown is below, with some honorable mentions.

Leave a comment with your favorite song, album or band of 2023 or what I missed. Thanks! -Seán

For one week, you can listen to the show here.

34. Love Is the Way – Thee Sacred Souls

33. What About Now – Scott McMicken and THE EVER-EXPANDING

32. Agua – Porno for Pyros

31. Flashback – Immy Owusu

30. Cicada – Temples

29. Mermaids – Florence + the Machine

28. Rakıya Su Katamam – Altin Gün

27. Sea Star – St. Paul & The Broken Bones

26. Ça me va – Alice et Moi

25. Once on Another Day (feat. Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson & Josh Kaufman) – Bonny Light Horseman

24. Lights Light Up – Fenne Lily

23. Swampy – Dry Cleaning

22. Hard Times (All Around) – The Nude Party

21. More Than a Love Song – Black Pumas

20. I Shot The Sheriff (feat. Eric Clapton) – Stephen Marley

19. Three Hours – John Parish & Aldous Harding

18. Rushin’ River Valley – Fruit Bats

17. Hell – Sleater-Kinney

16. Tenere Den (feat. Fats Kaplin) – Tinariwen

15. Really Really Light – The New Pornographers

14. Evicted – Wilco

13. Born For Loving You – Big Thief

12. C’est Comme Ça (Re: Wet Leg) – Paramore & Wet Leg

11. Different Now (feat. Chastity Belt) – Courtney Barnett

10. Hunter – Jess Williamson

9. An Arrow In The Wall – Death Cab for Cutie

8. Psychos – Jenny Lewis

7. I Can’t Give Everything Away – Spoon

6. I Inside the Old I Dying – PJ Harvey

5. King of Sweden – Future Islands

4. New Order T-Shirt – The National

3. Watching the Credits – The Beths

2. ‘ Cello Song – Fontaines D.C.

Emily I’m Sorry – boygenius

Honorable mentions

Here are just a few honorable mentions that didn’t make the list. I only picked one song per band, which is why True Blue didn’t make the list. The National had two great albums, so a number of their songs could have made this list, too.