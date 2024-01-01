Donate Now!
The Transformative Power of Qigong and Tai Chi

Posted on by Joshua Beadle
Chuck Piza and Gail Pettit are both highly experienced practitioners in the field of energy medicine practices. Chuck, a vibrational medicine therapist, energy healing therapist, coach, and massage therapist, believes in the profound impact of energy medicine practices on overall well-being, emphasizing that they involve working with the body’s energy field to promote healing and balance. Gail, a personal qigong instructor for Dr. Fred Harvey with over 23 years of studying and 14 years of teaching it, shares her experience of how practicing qigong transformed her life, alleviating physical pain, balancing her emotions, and improving her vision. Chuck and Gail’s perspectives are shaped by their personal experiences and deep study in their respective fields. Join Dr. Fred Harvey, Chuck Piza, and Gail Pettit on this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show podcast to learn more about the benefits and importance of energy medicine practices.

 

(00:03:28) The Transformative Power of Qigong and Tai Chi

(00:09:13) Energy Healing through Vibrational Medicine

(00:12:31) Cultivating Qi for Health and Well-being

(00:19:54) Holistic Healing: Addressing Energy Imbalances for Health

(00:23:33) Restoring Health Through Energetic Balance

(00:30:53) The Magic of Breath: Promoting Relaxation and Well-being

(00:54:05) Connecting with Chuck and Gail for Healing

