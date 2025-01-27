The US clown show: citizenship, pardons, public health and conflicts

some countries offer citizenship based on land, others based on blood

It has been one week into the farcical administration of POTUS-47 and the pushback has been swift.

Community Speaks January 27, 2025

Twenty-two states have filed a lawsuit against his birthright citizen executive order arguing that the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees citizenship for people born and naturalized in the U.S., and states have been interpreting the amendment that way for a century.

Ratified in 1868 in the aftermath of the Civil War, the amendment says: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Florida is not one of the plaintiff states as the governor wants to remove even democratically elected officials from office if they do not abide by anti-immigration laws. If your state isn’t part of the current lawsuits, contact your state attorney general and ask what they think of the executive order, the temporary block and whether or not they are considering filing suit or joining an action.

Meanwhile, political violence might increase as the rioters on January 6, 2021 were all given clemency for their violence. No such clemency is discussed for those arrested during the protest against the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. Legal experts worry the J6 political extremist will be more emboldened to commit political violence.

Public health will suffer if the Senate confirms Robert F. Kennedy Jr as head of Health and Human Services. Meanwhile, POTUS-47 has paused all research, meetings and general activity at the National Institutes of Health.

Finally, tracking the conflicts for mineral resources in the Congo.

Congo’s government said the rebel advance was a “declaration of war.” Fighting has escalated in recent days despite calls from the U.N. Security Council for the insurgents to withdraw.

The M23 rebels are one of about 100 armed groups vying for a foothold in the mineral-rich region in the decades-long conflict, one of Africa’s largest. The M23 refers to the March 23, 2009, agreement that ended a previous uprising in the region. The group was created in 2012 after the failed integration of ethnic Tutsis who broke away from the Congolese army. It claims it took up arms against Congolese forces to defend the Tutsis from discrimination but has often talked about targeting the Congolese government.