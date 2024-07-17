Donate Now!
The voter registration deadline in Florida is Monday

Florida election recount
Vote-by-mail ballot dropoff sign in Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (Oct. 2018).

Florida residents face a Monday deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 20 primary elections or to change party affiliations.

While primary ballots will include partisan races for such things as the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Rick Scott, they also will include nonpartisan races in many areas of the state.

“We have quite a few races that will be decided in this primary,” Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said. “If you wait and vote in November only, thinking that is the big election, you won’t get a chance to vote in some of these city commission, county commission or school board races.”

As of June 30, Florida had more than 13.43 million registered voters.

The general election is Nov. 5.

You can find all of WMNF News’ 2024 elections coverage here.

