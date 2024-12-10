Donate Now!
There is a free event to help prepare job seekers

Posted on December 10, 2024 • by Colleen Cole
CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is hosting “Coffee & Careers” next Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 9215 N Florida Ave, Suite 101.

According to a press release from CareerSource, “career coaches will be available to meet and provide complimentary resume evaluation over a fresh cup of coffee.”

Attendees will also get a chance for a free professional head shot, and they will be able to experience a “Virtual Reality Career Exploration module”.

To participate, complete a profile on Employ Florida.

