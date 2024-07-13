Three Florida Supreme Court Justices have net worths above $1 million

Florida Supreme Court.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Three Florida Supreme Court justices have personal net worths topping $1 million, new filings show.

Justices, along with other state officials, faced a July 1 deadline for filing financial disclosure reports that included information about assets, liabilities, incomes and net worths.

Justice John Couriel reported the court’s highest net worth at $5.24 million.

Justice Meredith Sasso reported a $1.99 million net worth, while Justice Jorge Labarga listed a nearly $1.75 million net worth.

Falling just below the $1 million mark was Justice Charles Canady, who reported a net worth of $967,057.

Meanwhile, Canady’s wife, Rep. Jennifer Canady, R-Lakeland, separately reported a net worth of $971,207.

Also falling just below $1 million was Justice Jamie Grosshans, who posted a net worth of $942,676.

Justice Renatha Francis reported a net worth of $696,231, and Chief Justice Carlos Muniz posted a net worth of $589,764.

The reports are filed with the Florida Commission on Ethics.